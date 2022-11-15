Spalding Announces Collaboration With Netflix Series “Stranger Things”

Spalding announces an exclusive collaboration with Netflix’s uber popular hit series Stranger Things.

The collabo features the show’s beloved characters with four classic SPALDING basketballs reworked with graphics and designs inspired by the penultimate season 4, which is now streaming on Netflix.

The upcoming launch pays homage to Spalding’s “Last Bilt™” basketball used during the 1980s, tying back to the decade during which the series takes place. Basketballs purchased from this collection are shipped in an exclusive SPALDING® x Stranger Things packer for display.

Made for players who create their own lane, the collection will include four Hawkins-inspired basketballs:

Top-Flite 100 Indoor Game Basketball : Winners find a way. As seen in Stranger Things, this is the exact same ball that Lucas and the Hawkins High team hoop with, modeled to our exact specifications from the ball we made in 1986, to align with Season 4’s storyline. From the vibrant orange leather cover material, logo applications, and even the channel seams, this is as precise as it gets. Constructed from full-grain, premium leather – made exclusively for the hardwood – its grip turns butter-soft the more it’s used. Take your game to new heights with the best-in-class SPALDING® x Stranger Things Top-Flite 100™ Official Leather Indoor Basketball.

“ Fireball “: Don’t get crossed up in the lane by a mouth breather. Inspired by the Hellfire Club’s D&D dice with a basketball twist, you can put up threes with an added ‘crit hit!’ on the court. Add some rock n’ roll flair to your game, and help Eddie and the gang shred through the Upside Down.

“Hawkins” : Friends don’t lie, but they do show off their school pride! Not one to blend in, this ball comes dressed in eye-popping Hawkins High colors and patterns, so you can stand out above the rest and show your Tiger Pride.

“ Greetings “: We’re not in Hawkins anymore! This ball is designed to transport you to SoCal and have you Cali Dreamin’ in Lenora Hills, ready to tackle the Upside Down yet again. This ball boasts a durable all-surface construction built for concrete courts and asphalt arenas, and the Cali Floral pattern represents 80s surf style with a Demogorgon twist.

The SPALDING® x Stranger Things limited-edition collaboration is available now, ranging from $39.99-$149.99, exclusively on Spalding.com.