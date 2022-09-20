Reigning Champ Launches Limited West 4th Mini Hoop

Sports lifestyle brand Reigning Champ delivers a limited edition release of its West 4th Mini Hoop, paying homage to its roots in Vancouver’s eponymous westside neighborhood, where one of Reigning Champ’s two stores in the city is located.

The West 4th Mini Hoop takes inspiration from “The Cage” — New York City’s iconic streetball mecca where basketball legends from past and present turn pick-up games into rites of passage.

It is limited to just 100 and is finished in a monochromatic white colorway. It comes with an embossed leather mini basketball and hardware to mount securely to your wall or hang over an entryway.

The Reigning Champ West 4th Mini Hoop is available now at ReigningChamp.com.