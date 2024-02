Los Angeles native Ty Dolla $ign has been added to the 2024 Rolling Loud line up and is set to preform on Saturday, March 16th at Hollywood Park Grounds.

Along side the hip-hop genre, Rolling Loud is embracing the diversity of Hispanic culture as well as the R&B presence.

Photo Credit: Rolling Loud PR

As the festival approaches, fans are anticipating a well rounded line up, unique on-site activations and other exclusive experiences. Grab your tickets HERE!