Check Out The New Trailer For “Top Gun: Maverick” Starring Tom Cruise

36 years after the original, the classic Top Gun story returns with Top Gun: Maverick, which will star Tom Cruise, reprising his role as “Maverick”.

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Check out the latest trailer of Top Gun: Maverick, which hits theaters May 27th.