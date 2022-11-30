Rock The Bells Announces Hip-Hop Cruise to Celebrate Genre’s 50th Anniversary

Rock The Bells has announced the “Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience” in partnership with Sixthman, the industry leader in immersive music and lifestyle festivals at sea.

Setting sail from Miami to the Bahamas on November 13 – November 17, 2023, the cruise is the first of its kind, offering an all-inclusive four-day, four-night Hip-Hop experience aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

The brand is bringing its annual Rock The Bells Festival to sea. The cruise is one of many announcements the company has planned to honor and celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary and salute its icons.

The full lineup will be announced at the top of the new year, but attendees can expect dozens of performances and intimate experiences from some of Hip-Hop’s dopest classic MCs, DJs and producers. Rock The Bells will be taking over every corner of the ship with pool deck parties presented by world renown party rocker Kid Capri, MC and DJ battles, rap karaoke, interactive graffiti, live podcasts, roller skating, open mic nights, movie screenings, masterclasses, art galleries, custom grillz, tattoos, basketball and The Trill Mealz Food Court.

The vacation kicks off with a special “Welcome to Miami” performance by Miami’s own Trick Daddy and Trina on the ship’s pool deck. Attendees that purchase their cabin before January 18, 2023, will be invited to hang out with Trick Daddy and Trina at a private cocktail happy hour prior to setting sail. Guests that purchase before January 18, 2023 can start a FREE 3-Month subscription to SiriusXM to tune into LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells Radio on Channel 43 and on the SXM App. Offer Details apply.

“At Rock The Bells, we believe classic and timeless Hip-Hop deserves to be served on a silver platter and we can’t wait for Hip-Hop lovers across the globe to be immersed in the culture for five days, on five stages,” said Rock The Bell’s President James Cuthbert. “We’re excited to partner with Sixthman, who bridges the gap between artists and fans, creating unforgettable guest experiences.”

The cruise will sail from Miami and make two stops in the Bahamas at Freeport and Nassau. Tickets range from $1,099 to $5,199. For more info, visit Rockthebellscruise.com.