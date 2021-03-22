Flirting Throughout the Day in Preparation for Tonight

If you’ve got a hot date tonight, plan accordingly. Everything you do (or don’t do) beforehand can affect the dynamic of the night. Planning something and showing up on time is great, but sending her subtle messages about the fun you have planned is even better at getting her excited for your special evening together.

Here’s how to flirt with the woman you’re taking out tonight:

Leave Her a Few Love Notes

The night before your date night, sneak a handwritten note inside the egg carton in the fridge that says something silly like “I’m so eggs-cited for date night tonight!” or “I can’t wait to go out with you after work!” Hide a few more similar notes in places where you know she’ll find them, like in her wallet, in her car or taped to the remote control. Trust us, she’ll think it’s cute.

Let Her Know You Have a Special Surprise For Her

There’s nothing like the anticipation of an upcoming gift to get your partner in the mood for some special time together. If you’re both into role-playing, spend some time finding her a sexy Halloween costume to wear that night. Let her know that you have a sexy gift for both of you (you have to dress up too!) but then don’t tell her what it is no matter how much she asks.

Send Some Flirty Texts

Let her know you’re excited. A simple “Can’t wait to see you later” or “Miss you” shows her you’re thinking about her when she’s not around. If you want to add in a photo of you holding a bottle of wine or a big bag of chips and a container of salsa, by all means go for it. But remember, flirting over text can be the perfect way to build anticipation. Compliment her, tease her, remind her of past fun times, but keep it short, subtle and simple to keep her guessing and looking for more.

Arrange for a Goodie to Be Sent to Her

Spontaneity and flirting go hand in hand. Use a local food delivery service such as Grubhub or Postmates to deliver your sweetheart a cupcake or other goodie from her favorite local bakery with a simple note. You can have it delivered to her home or office—wherever you know she will be during the day.

Touch Her in a Loving Way

Flirting can also involve simple and loving touches throughout the day, like lightly brushing her back as you pass her in the hallway, a quick smooch here and there, and a nice hug before you both head off to work. Flirty physical touching doesn’t have to be sexual in nature per se—just relatively quick and specific messages that you are thinking about her and can’t wait to spend more time with her later on.

Have a Great Date Night!

Date nights are always fun, even if you both need a few minutes to kind of “get in the mood,” figuratively speaking. But by channeling your inner flirt and sending your sweetheart special notes, texts and maybe a fun and sexy gift and treat, this date night will be one for the books.