3rd Wrld Attacks ICE & Trump in Scatching New Single “Kids In Cages”

Los Angeles-based collective 3rd Wrld tackles immigration issues plaguing Mexicans and other cultures within the U.S. during the Trump era, as well as his administration in their scathing new single “Kids In Cages”.

In the official lyric video, the clip begins with information surrounding news that a federal judge ordered the release of children held with their parents inside U.S. immigration centers during the COVID-19 pandemic, while denouncing Trump and his administration. On the chorus, 3rd Wrld chant “Free The Kids In Cages”.

Stream “Kids In Cages” below.