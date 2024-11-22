BAPE Marks 20 Years of the Iconic SHARK HOODIE with Exclusive Re-Releases and Swarovski Collaboration

Streetwear enthusiasts, take note: BAPE® is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its legendary SHARK FULL ZIP HOODIE in style. From its bold origins in 2004 to its status as a global streetwear staple, the SHARK HOODIE continues to captivate fans with its fearless design and cultural impact. To honor this milestone, BAPE® is reissuing the classic 1ST and 2ND EDITIONS of the hoodie and unveiling a luxurious Swarovski collaboration.

Let’s dive into what makes this celebration a must-watch moment for streetwear aficionados.

A Look Back: The Legacy of the SHARK HOODIE

Launched in 2004, the SHARK FULL ZIP HOODIE redefined streetwear with its unique full-zip design that zips all the way to the top, creating a bold shark face graphic. This innovative design quickly became a symbol of individuality, blending Japanese craftsmanship with boundary-pushing creativity.

Celebrities, musicians, and streetwear icons alike embraced the SHARK HOODIE, solidifying its place in cultural history. The bold graphics and fearless aesthetic have kept it relevant for two decades, proving that true style never fades.

The 1ST and 2ND EDITIONS Return for a New Generation

To celebrate 20 years, BAPE® is bringing back the 1ST and 2ND EDITIONS of the SHARK HOODIE, giving collectors and new fans alike a chance to own a piece of streetwear history.

1ST EDITION – “WORLD GONE MAD (WGM)”

Features the original details that made it a sensation.

Available in five classic colorways.

A tribute to the bold creativity that launched the SHARK HOODIE’s legacy.

2ND EDITION – “POINT OF NO RETURN (PONR)”

Reissued with thermal-lined styles for winter wear.

Perfect for those who want both style and function during colder months.

Both editions will drop on November 23, 2024, making them an essential addition to any streetwear collection.

Adding Sparkle: The Swarovski SHARK HOODIE and SHARK STA Sneaker

Taking the celebration to the next level, BAPE® is also reintroducing the Swarovski SHARK FULL ZIP HOODIE, originally launched in 2014 for the hoodie’s 10th anniversary. This edition elevates the classic design with stunning crystal embellishments, combining streetwear edge with luxury craftsmanship.

For collectors seeking exclusivity, the Swarovski SHARK STA sneaker is also part of the festivities. Adorned with colorful crystals, this VIP-exclusive sneaker is designed for friends and family, making it a rare gem in BAPE®’s anniversary lineup.

The Swarovski SHARK HOODIE will be available starting November 30, 2024, while the SHARK STA sneaker remains a private offering for select individuals.

Why This Anniversary Matters for Streetwear

BAPE®’s 20-year milestone for the SHARK HOODIE is more than just a celebration—it’s a testament to the hoodie’s enduring impact on fashion and culture. From its initial release to its place as a global streetwear icon, the SHARK HOODIE represents the power of bold design and innovative craftsmanship.

This re-release honors the past while inspiring the future of streetwear. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the brand, these limited-edition pieces are a chance to own a slice of history.

How to Get Your Hands on These Iconic Pieces

Here’s what you need to know about the release dates:

November 23, 2024 : The 1ST and 2ND EDITION SHARK FULL ZIP HOODIES drop.

: The 1ST and 2ND EDITION SHARK FULL ZIP HOODIES drop. November 30, 2024: The Swarovski SHARK FULL ZIP HOODIE becomes available.

Both collections will be available at BAPE® stores and select retailers worldwide. Keep an eye on BAPE’s official website for updates and purchasing details.

Celebrating 20 Years of Fearless Style

BAPE®’s 20th anniversary celebration of the SHARK HOODIE is a reminder of why the brand remains a cornerstone of global streetwear. By blending nostalgia with innovation—through the re-releases of iconic editions and the Swarovski collaboration—BAPE® continues to push boundaries while honoring its roots.

For collectors and fans alike, these pieces aren’t just clothing; they’re wearable art and symbols of a movement that reshaped fashion. Whether you’re drawn to the bold graphics of the 1ST EDITION, the functional style of the 2ND EDITION, or the luxury of the Swarovski designs, there’s something for everyone in this anniversary lineup.