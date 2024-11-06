LRG Collabs With Influential Streetwear Designers For ComplexCon

LRG will make waves at ComplexCon 2024, hosted at the Las Vegas Convention Center from November 16-17, with their highly anticipated “Streetwear is Dead (Serious)” installation. This showcase will feature reinterpretations of LRG’s iconic DEAD SERIOUS hoody by eleven influential designers. The DEAD SERIOUS hoody, a brand mainstay for over 25 years, gained legendary status after YE (Kanye West) wore it at Paris Fashion Week in 2006, and more recently, it has been seen on ComplexCon headliner Travis Scott.

Attendees can also look forward to purchasing exclusive LRG items, such as a custom skateboard, baseball bat, and batting gloves.

The Streetwear Designers Bringing New Life to the DEAD SERIOUS Hoody:

Alex James (Pleasures)

(Pleasures) Round Two by Sean Wotherspoon

by Sean Wotherspoon Sean Wotherspoon (Wotherspoon Design)

(Wotherspoon Design) Han Cao (Revenge)

(Revenge) Nicky Diamonds (Diamond Supply Co)

(Diamond Supply Co) Half Evil

Tyler Earley (LOSTHILLS)

(LOSTHILLS) Fred Saint Foster

Bobby Hundreds (The Hundreds)

(The Hundreds) Shane Gonzales (Alice Hollywood)

(Alice Hollywood) Desto Dubb (Awful Lot of Cough Syrup)

Quotes from the Artists on Their Collaboration with LRG:

Shane Gonzales : “The Dead Serious hoodie was the holy grail of my early teenage years. It was one of those pieces I would stare at online for at least two years before I was finally able to find and buy my own. When I did get my hands on one, I never took it off and wore it in class zipped all the way up, every day, resulting in several in school suspensions and teacher parent conferences. This is for 13-year-old me if anything, and hopefully a younger generation can appreciate the importance of this as well.”

: “The Dead Serious hoodie was the holy grail of my early teenage years. It was one of those pieces I would stare at online for at least two years before I was finally able to find and buy my own. When I did get my hands on one, I never took it off and wore it in class zipped all the way up, every day, resulting in several in school suspensions and teacher parent conferences. This is for 13-year-old me if anything, and hopefully a younger generation can appreciate the importance of this as well.” Bobby Hundreds : “I never got to meet Jonas. But I got to meet him through his work. Although LRG and The Hundreds have lived two different timelines, our legacies are intertwined in the culture. Our interpretation of the iconic Dead Serious hoodie memorializes our greatest hits as one. When worlds collide…”

: “I never got to meet Jonas. But I got to meet him through his work. Although LRG and The Hundreds have lived two different timelines, our legacies are intertwined in the culture. Our interpretation of the iconic Dead Serious hoodie memorializes our greatest hits as one. When worlds collide…” Han Cao (Revenge) : “LRG was one of the founding fathers of the big shift into streetwear for fashion. Watching them as a young kid do their thing and Jonas breaking barriers for the minorities was inspiring. Definitely opened my eyes to how far you can take things with hard work and the right dream. The Dead Serious skeleton hoodie was one of those icons that you couldn’t not see every time you went online haha, the only hoodie that could go to battle with the BAPE zips. Honored we get to put our twist on an icon of our childhoods. Full circle moment.”

: “LRG was one of the founding fathers of the big shift into streetwear for fashion. Watching them as a young kid do their thing and Jonas breaking barriers for the minorities was inspiring. Definitely opened my eyes to how far you can take things with hard work and the right dream. The Dead Serious skeleton hoodie was one of those icons that you couldn’t not see every time you went online haha, the only hoodie that could go to battle with the BAPE zips. Honored we get to put our twist on an icon of our childhoods. Full circle moment.” Sean Wotherspoon : “I remember my first time seeing someone wearing the Dead Serious Hoodie. I remember buying my first bootleg Dead Serious Hoodie at the Mall. I remember buying my first REAL one from Social Study in Frederick, MD and now I can say I Remember creating my OWN Dead Serious Hoodie with LRG. CRAZY HOW THE WORLD WORKS!”

: “I remember my first time seeing someone wearing the Dead Serious Hoodie. I remember buying my first bootleg Dead Serious Hoodie at the Mall. I remember buying my first REAL one from Social Study in Frederick, MD and now I can say I Remember creating my OWN Dead Serious Hoodie with LRG. CRAZY HOW THE WORLD WORKS!” Fred Saint Foster: “To me, LRG is streetwear royalty. They’ve played a crucial role in the evolution of streetwear, expanding our minds and merging fashion with hip-hop culture. As a kid obsessed with fashion and music, LRG’s designs and campaigns had a huge impact on me. It’s an honor to be part of this project so many years later.”

Stay connected with LRG by visiting l-r-g.com.