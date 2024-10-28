Spalding Partners with SportIQ to Launch Next-Generation Smart Basketball and App

Spalding, one of the most recognized brands in basketball equipment, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with SportIQ (SIQ), the creator of the first official-size, smart basketball. This collaboration aims to merge cutting-edge technology with Spalding’s renowned basketballs, creating a data-rich, gamified experience for players at all levels.

The integration of SIQ’s patented tech with Spalding’s best-selling basketballs promises to deliver immediate feedback through a dedicated mobile app, allowing players to track their performance metrics in real-time.

How Spalding and SportIQ Are Changing the Game

The new smart basketball is designed to provide comprehensive shooting analytics to users. Equipped with SIQ’s advanced tracking technology, players can monitor a variety of metrics such as:

Makes and misses

Shooting percentage

Shot distance

Swish rate

Release speed

Arc angle

Form consistency

The mobile app syncs seamlessly with the ball, providing real-time stats and feedback. This enables athletes to make data-driven improvements to their game, whether they’re practicing solo or competing with friends.

Insights from Spalding and SIQ Leaders

Erik Anderson, CEO of SportIQ, expressed excitement about the collaboration: “Integrating our technology with Spalding’s iconic products allows us to make a significant impact on the basketball market. We aim to offer players an immersive, data-driven experience that enhances how they train and play.”

Matt Maresca, Spalding’s Senior Manager of Brand Communications, added, “This partnership with SIQ isn’t just about adding tech to a ball; it’s about revolutionizing how athletes interact with the game. By fusing SIQ’s analytics with Spalding’s renowned basketballs, we’re empowering athletes to reach new heights.”

Product Launch Details

The first release from this partnership will be the Spalding TF-DNA™ basketballs with SIQ integration. The smart basketballs, available in Official Size 29.5” (Size 7) and Intermediate Size 28.5” (Size 6), offer an interactive experience that bridges traditional play with modern technology. They are available now on Spalding.com and Amazon.

Pricing and Availability

The basketball, along with an annual membership to the SIQ app, is available as a bundle for $199.99. The basketball and membership can also be purchased separately for $249.99. This pricing makes the smart basketball an accessible tool for players looking to leverage technology to refine their skills.

Why This Matters for Basketball Players

This innovative basketball combines the heritage of Spalding with the precision of SportIQ’s analytics, giving athletes unprecedented access to shooting metrics. Whether it’s tracking swish rate or monitoring shooting form consistency, players will be able to make meaningful improvements to their game.