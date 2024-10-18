Exploring Timeless Color Trends

If you want your company to stand out, then you need to make sure that you’re giving your brand a good foundation to work from. The best way to do this would be for you to consider the colors you’re using, as this can influence the way your customers see your brand. In 2024, blue and purple have both been solid options, as they stand for trust, luxury, playfulness, and creativity.

The Significance of Purple

Purple is linked to creativity and inspiration, making it a popular and timeless choice in various design concepts.

Cadbury’s signature purple is known across the world, as it helps to showcase the luxury aspect of the products they provide. Other brands that use purple include FedEx, as a way to showcase the company’s commitment to their customers. Media companies, including Syfy also had a purple logo, before they rebranded, and Netflix often use purple to represent darker or more mysterious television shows. If you play Password at Paddy Power, you will also notice that purple is a predominant colour, along with gold.

Purple is again, used to convey luxury in line with the game’s theme. Within the game, you’ll also notice a banner of green, a color associated with luck. This combination of colors represent the game well, while conveying core features.

Purple also works well with numerous other colors, including gold, yellow and green, giving brands endless potential when creating new material.

Photo by Photo By: Kaboompics.com on Pexels.com

Blue is Making a Comeback

Blue is one of the most common logo colors out there. A study of 500 companies found that 37% of them used the color blue in their logo. Black came in second, at 31%.

Blue conveys trust, security and intelligence, making it a prime colour choice for tech companies and financial enterprises. It is also seen as non-threatening, traditional and conservative, evoking feelings of calm, and relaxation. Many companies also use this color as a way to promote stability. Brands such as HP, Ford, Nivea, Oral B, Facebook and even Intel utilize the color blue, showing that it has a lot of potential across different sectors.