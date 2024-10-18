CASETiFY and ONE PIECE Unveil Devil Fruits Collection: Sign Up for Early Access Now

CASETiFY, the global leader in tech accessories, has teamed up with the beloved anime series ONE PIECE to launch a Devil Fruits-inspired collection. This exciting collaboration draws inspiration from the iconic supernatural devil fruits featured in the series. Fans of ONE PIECE can sign up for priority access to shop the collection, which officially launches on October 23rd at casetify.com.

The devil fruits in ONE PIECE are mysterious, powerful fruits scattered across the world, and CASETiFY brings them to life with a playful twist. The collection features designs inspired by fruit motifs, with standout products like 3D AirPods cases that replicate the series’ famous Gum-Gum Fruit, Flame-Flame Fruit, and Op-Op Fruit.

The collection extends beyond AirPods cases, offering a variety of tech accessories including iPad and laptop cases, wireless chargers, earbuds pouches, cardholder stands, grip stands, and 2-in-1 charging stands. Each product features fun and vibrant designs that merge CASETiFY’s signature style with the unique world of ONE PIECE.

Photos courtesy of Casetify

For those seeking exclusive products, VIP access begins on October 21st at 12 PM HKT / October 20th at 9 PM PT, where Gold and Silver members can shop limited-edition items like the Gum-Gum Fruit Headphone Collectible Case, Flame-Flame Fruit Collectible AirPods Pro Case, and the Thousand Sunny Grip Stand.

The ONE PIECE x CASETiFY collection will be available worldwide on October 23rd, with purchases available online, through the CASETiFY Co-Lab app, and at CASETiFY Studio locations. Fans who want early access can join the waitlist for special items, and those registered will get to shop starting on October 22nd at 9 PM PT.

