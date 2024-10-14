Skullcandy Revives Icon Headphones with New Icon ANC: Noise-Cancelling, Water-Resistant, and 60-Hour Battery

Skullcandy is bringing back one of its most iconic headphone lines with the release of the all-new Icon ANC. Nearly two decades after the original Icon became a staple among the boardsports community, this refreshed model is designed to take your listening experience to the next level. The new Icon ANC features active noise cancellation, sweat and water resistance, and an impressive 60-hour battery life. Now available globally for $99.99 at Skullcandy.com and select retailers, these headphones deliver powerful performance and durability for any adventure.

Justin Regan, Skullcandy’s VP of Marketing, highlighted the nostalgia and innovation behind this new launch: “The original Icon was a fan favorite, especially in the boardsports scene. We’ve listened to our community and reimagined the Icon ANC with a versatile, stylish design that’s perfect for active lifestyles.”

While the original catered primarily to boardsports enthusiasts, the Icon ANC is designed for everyday use, offering seamless performance and style whether you’re on the slopes, in the gym, or commuting to work. These headphones stand out in the on-ear category by offering active noise cancellation, a feature that many competitors lack.

The Icon ANC is built to last with an IPX4 rating, making it resistant to sweat and water, and ensuring it can handle tough environments. With a durable metal headband and plush earcups, comfort is guaranteed. The Adjustable Stay-Aware mode allows users to remain alert to their surroundings when needed. And, with up to 60 hours of battery life, these headphones will keep your music playing well beyond your day’s activities.

Available in black and bone colorways, the Icon ANC includes advanced features like:

Active Noise Cancellation

Up to 60 hours of battery life (50 hours with ANC on)

(50 hours with ANC on) Rapid charging (10 minutes for 4 hours of playtime)

(10 minutes for 4 hours of playtime) IPX4 sweat and water resistance

Personal Sound by Mimi®

Custom & Preset EQ Modes (Music, Bass Boost, Podcast)

(Music, Bass Boost, Podcast) Clear Voice Smart Mic for crisp calls

for crisp calls Low Latency Audio Mode

Google Fast Pair & Google Finder

Multipoint pairing for easy device switching

for easy device switching Spotify Tap™ integration for instant music access

For more details on the all-new Icon ANC, head to Skullcandy.com.