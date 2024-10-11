BAPE® x Bored Ape Yacht Club SHARK STA Sneaker Drop

Global streetwear icon A BATHING APE® (BAPE) and the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) have teamed up for an exclusive release: the highly anticipated SHARK STA sneaker, launching on October 12th.

This collaboration showcases two distinct colorways designed to appeal to both the BAYC community and global sneaker enthusiasts:

The GREEN/KHAKI edition is a BAYC exclusive , available only to members of the Bored Ape Yacht Club community. This limited offering celebrates the partnership by aligning with BAYC’s signature style and color palette, making it a coveted item for collectors within the club.

The BLUE/GREY edition is available to the broader public, both online and at BAPE® stores worldwide. This version combines streetwear aesthetics with a modern twist, aiming to resonate with fans of both BAPE and BAYC.

Each pair of these limited-edition sneakers is individually numbered, ensuring its status as a true collector’s item and increasing its appeal among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. With limited quantities available, the SHARK STA drop is expected to sell out quickly.

Visit BAPE’s official website for more info.