Super Bowl Fun Facts: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Big Game

The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched and celebrated sporting events in the world, with millions of fans tuning in every year. But beyond the touchdowns, halftime shows, and extravagant commercials, there are plenty of intriguing facts about the big game that might surprise you. Here are 10 fun facts about the Super Bowl that you may not know, including some that even tie into Super Bowl betting.

1. The First Super Bowl Wasn’t Actually Called the Super Bowl

The very first Super Bowl, held in 1967, wasn’t originally called the Super Bowl. It was known as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game, as it pitted the best teams from the two rival leagues against each other. The term “Super Bowl” wasn’t officially used until the third championship game.

2. A Record Number of Chicken Wings Are Consumed

The Super Bowl is synonymous with game-day snacks, but did you know that an estimated 1.4 billion chicken wings are consumed on Super Bowl Sunday? That’s enough wings to circle the Earth three times! Buffalo wings are the undisputed king of Super Bowl parties across the U.S.

3. Super Bowl Halftime Performers Don’t Get Paid

It’s surprising, but the world’s biggest stars, from Beyoncé to The Weeknd, don’t actually get paid for their Super Bowl halftime performances. While the production costs are covered, and millions are spent to make the show unforgettable, performers are not compensated. The exposure, however, often leads to a massive boost in music sales and streaming.

4. The Lombardi Trophy Costs More Than You Think

The famous Vince Lombardi Trophy, awarded to the Super Bowl winner, costs a hefty $50,000 to make. Crafted by Tiffany & Co., the sterling silver trophy weighs 7 pounds and takes 4 months to complete. It’s a prize that’s just as much a work of art as it is a symbol of triumph.

5. The Biggest Super Bowl Betting Event of the Year

Super Bowl betting is an integral part of the event for many fans, making it the biggest single sports betting event in the U.S. every year. In fact, billions of dollars are wagered on everything from who will win the game to quirky prop bets like the length of the national anthem or the color of the Gatorade poured on the winning coach. The 2023 Super Bowl saw over $16 billion in bets, a number that continues to rise each year. Odds for the Super Bowl are always a big topic at the start of the season.

6. The Most Lopsided Scoreline

The most one-sided Super Bowl in history took place in Super Bowl XXIV in 1990 when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Denver Broncos by a staggering 45-point margin (55-10). This remains the largest point differential in Super Bowl history, a game where the 49ers absolutely dominated from start to finish.

7. Super Bowl Ads Were Not Always This Expensive

Super Bowl commercials are almost as famous as the game itself, with companies paying top dollar to get their ads aired during the event. But this wasn’t always the case. In 1967, a 30-second commercial spot cost just $37,500. Fast forward to 2024, and that same spot costs around $7 million!

8. The Super Bowl Is a Huge Day for Pizza Sales

Along with wings, pizza is another game-day favorite. Super Bowl Sunday is one of the busiest days of the year for pizza delivery, with major chains like Domino’s and Pizza Hut seeing their orders skyrocket. Domino’s alone is estimated to deliver over 2 million pizzas on Super Bowl Sunday, enough to keep both fans and delivery drivers on their toes.

9. The Super Bowl Rings Are Custom-Made for Every Winner

Each player and coach on the winning Super Bowl team receives a custom-designed championship ring. These rings are made with diamonds, precious metals, and typically feature the team’s logo and Super Bowl number. The most expensive ring ever made was for the New England Patriots after their Super Bowl LI win, with a reported value of $36,500 per ring.

10. The Coin Toss Myth

It’s a popular belief among some fans that the outcome of the coin toss can predict the Super Bowl winner. Historically, the team that won the coin toss went on to win the game around 52% of the time. While not statistically significant, it’s enough to fuel interesting prop bets each year, contributing to the frenzy of Super Bowl betting.

The Super Bowl Is More Than Just a Game

The Super Bowl has evolved into a massive cultural event, filled with unforgettable moments, fun trivia, and high-stakes drama on and off the field. From the food consumed to the millions of dollars spent on Super Bowl betting, this one-of-a-kind event continues to capture the attention of fans worldwide. As you gear up for the next Super Bowl, keep these fun facts in mind—you might even impress your friends with your Super Bowl knowledge!