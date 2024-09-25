Skullcandy Breaks New Ground with the Launch of “Soundlab” Rewards Program

Skullcandy has unveiled Soundlab, an innovative loyalty program that promises to reward its most passionate fans. This new offering goes beyond traditional loyalty programs by allowing members to become part of the creative process while earning exclusive perks, rewards, and early access to new products. Soundlab marks a bold step in Skullcandy’s efforts to redefine the audio experience and enhance its connection with its customer base.

What is Skullcandy’s Soundlab?

At its core, Soundlab is designed to give Skullcandy’s loyal customers a deeper connection to the brand. Members will earn points, unlock exclusive events, get early access to new product drops, and even participate in exciting collaborations. The program also provides a unique opportunity for members to offer creative input, positioning them as co-creators in shaping the future of Skullcandy products.

How Soundlab Works

Membership in Soundlab is free, and new sign-ups instantly receive 25 points. Members can earn points in various ways, including:

Signing up and creating a profile

Making a purchase

Leaving product reviews

Following Skullcandy on social media platforms

For every 100 points earned, members receive $20 in rewards, which can be redeemed at checkout on Skullcandy.com. This allows customers to easily save on their favorite Skullcandy products while engaging with the brand at a deeper level.

Exclusive Access for Soundlab Members

One of the most exciting aspects of Soundlab is the exclusive access members gain to Skullcandy’s creative process. Members are invited to explore behind-the-scenes content, including a look at the brand’s rigorous product testing and refinement processes. This exclusive access provides a unique, insider’s view of how Skullcandy continues to innovate in the audio space.

The launch of Soundlab also introduces a new Plasma colorway for the popular Crusher ANC 2 True Wireless Headphone, available exclusively to Soundlab members. This product remains one of Skullcandy’s most iconic offerings, and the new colorway is a symbol of the brand’s ongoing commitment to creativity and innovation.

Redefining the Audio Experience

Skullcandy is known for pushing boundaries in both design and accessibility. With the launch of Soundlab, the brand takes its commitment to innovation to the next level. By creating an immersive loyalty program that rewards fans with more than just discounts, Skullcandy redefines what it means to be part of the consumer electronics and audio industry.

The company’s marketing team describes Soundlab as a Willy Wonka-style experience, where members are invited into Skullcandy’s “magical lab” to witness and influence the brand’s development process. This whimsical, creative vision sets Soundlab apart from traditional loyalty programs, offering something truly unique in the marketplace.

Skullcandy’s Strategic Shift

Soundlab represents a larger strategic shift for Skullcandy as the brand works to reconnect with its original roots in boardsports and lifestyle culture. Led by CEO Brian Garofalow, the company is embracing its identity as a lifestyle brand rather than conforming to the typical playbook of consumer electronics competitors.

To further support this vision, Skullcandy has refreshed its Ambassador Team, bringing in figures from skate, snow, and surf cultures, including Una Farrar, Mason Silva, Kennedi Deck, and Reid Smith. These ambassadors, along with content creators like Amanda Quach and London Lazerson, play key roles in the Soundlab campaign and reflect the brand’s deeper connection to boardsports.

Join Skullcandy’s Soundlab Today

With the launch of Soundlab, Skullcandy is offering fans an unprecedented opportunity to engage with the brand like never before. Members can expect exclusive perks, early product access, and a behind-the-scenes look at Skullcandy’s creative process. To sign up for Soundlab and start earning rewards, visit Skullcandy.com/Soundlab.