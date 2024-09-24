Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts (Teaser Trailer)

Marvel Studios has officially released the first teaser trailer for “Thunderbolts,” scheduled to hit theaters on May 2, 2025.

The film will focus on a group of former supervillains who have been enlisted to undertake covert missions for the U.S. government, according to IMDb. The cast includes notable names such as Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hannah John-Kamen, and Wyatt Russell.

Directed by Jake Schreier, known for his work on “Paper Towns,” “Robot & Frank,” and the Emmy-winning series “Beef,” the movie is already building significant anticipation.

The teaser for Thunderbolts begins with Florence Pugh’s character, Yelena Belova, meeting David Harbour’s Alexei Shostakov. Yelena asks, “You feel fulfilled?” to which Alexei replies, “Why do you ask? What brings you here?”

As the trailer progresses, we hear a voiceover from Pugh, saying, “There is something wrong with me… An emptiness… I’m just drifting… And I don’t have a purpose.”

Throughout the three-minute teaser, viewers catch glimpses of the lives of the Thunderbolts team members, including the characters played by Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, and Hannah John-Kamen. Eventually, the team converges, and intense action sequences unfold, setting the tone for the thrilling adventure to come.