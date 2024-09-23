How Businesses Are Using Social Media Technology to Tap Into New Markets

Social media has become a potent tool that companies are increasingly using to expand into new areas. It takes more than just being active on social media sites like X (previously Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc., to make this shift. It involves using the newest social media tools to reach new audiences, comprehend consumer needs, and provide engaging content.

Businesses may use social media to reach a wider audience and penetrate untapped areas by taking a calculated strategy. In this post, we will look at how businesses are using new tools and social media technologies.

The Increasing Use of Social Media

A lot of individuals all around the world now use social media on a regular basis. The way individuals distribute and consume information has changed dramatically as a result of social media platforms, from news delivery to political campaigning. These networks’ accessibility makes it possible for users to keep up with world events and trends virtually instantly, which promotes a sense of interconnectivity.

Global internet users spent an average of 143 minutes daily on social media as of 2024. This is eight minutes lower compared to 151 minutes the year before. Currently, Brazil is the nation where people spend the most time on social media daily: an average of three hours and forty-nine minutes.

However, there are drawbacks to social media’s extensive use as well. False information and fake news can proliferate due to the quick, frequently unrestricted dissemination of information. The anonymity of these websites can occasionally result in cyberbullying and harassment, which can be harmful to one’s emotional well-being.

These social networking sites have the potential to be very addicting due to their algorithmic design. Many parents and US states have filed lawsuits against some popular social media platforms because of their impact on young adults’ mental health.

For instance, New York City and its schools and hospitals sued TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube for addictiveness. Similarly, a Washington Post article notes that a teenager also sued Meta for its addictive Instagram features.

According to TruLaw, around 41 states and the District of Columbia have now filed lawsuits against Meta. The lawsuits allege that Instagram and Facebook are using algorithms and features that are harming children’s and young adult’s mental health. Numerous remedies are sought in the complaint, including enhanced monitoring, injunctive relief, and significant monetary fines.

These Instagram lawsuits are filed by children and their parents who have suffered mental health problems due to excessive use. Some of the issues highlighted in the cases are:

Anxiety (Especially social anxiety)

Body discontent

Depression and low self-esteem

An increased risk of eating disorders

Exposure to acts of self-harm

How Companies Are Using Social Media Technology

While excessive use of social media is harmful to users, companies can use it to understand and engage with their audience. Here are some ways in which they are using social media technology to improve their marketing efforts.

Understanding Audience Behavior Through Data Analytics

The capacity of social media technology to offer strong insights into audience behavior is one of its main benefits. Modern social media platforms offer sophisticated analytics capabilities that help businesses understand the characteristics, passions, and habits of their target market. For businesses looking to expand, this knowledge is invaluable.

Businesses might find patterns and preferences unique to certain locations or populations by examining data. They are able to adapt their goods, services, and marketing plans to these new markets because of this insight.

For example, social media analytics may help a business wanting to enter a new market by identifying cultural quirks and local preferences. This degree of understanding raises the likelihood of successful market penetration by ensuring that marketing activities are efficient and relevant.

As stated by Gartner, the first step in creating and implementing customer-centric marketing strategies is to understand them. One of the many ways to get this information is through analyzing social media use.

You can gather insightful information about your customers from social media networks. To determine the preferences and feelings of your customers, keep an eye on changes in engagement metrics such as comments, shares, likes, and mentions.

Targeted Advertising for Market Penetration

Companies can design advertisements that appear solely to individuals who fit certain requirements, such as age, geography, hobbies, and online activity. This targeted approach lowers resource waste while improving the efficacy of marketing campaigns.

Targeted advertising gives companies looking to expand into new areas the opportunity to communicate directly with prospective clients. These customers are the ones who are most likely to be interested in their goods or services.

Businesses may test out various forms and messaging to find what best connects with their target market. As companies expand into these new sectors, these insights can eventually be used to generate more comprehensive marketing plans, increasing their efficacy.

Influencer Partnerships for Local Credibility

Influencer marketing is becoming a significant aspect of social media strategy, especially when branching out into new areas. A company may gain credibility and become more accessible to the local audience by working with local influencers who are well-liked in that area. Because their followers already trust these influencers, a brand’s exposure and acceptance in a new market can be greatly increased by their endorsement.

To promote their products, a fashion business entering a new nation, for example, can collaborate with regional fashion influencers.

The influencers’ fans are more inclined to interact with the company and contemplate buying its merchandise since they respect their taste and advice. This strategy not only aids in increasing brand recognition but also quickens the process of winning over customers in untapped markets.

This channel has been utilized by marketers to raise brand recognition. The global value of influencer marketing was projected to reach over 21 billion dollars in 2023. Only seven years before, the identical amount was worth 1.6 billion dollars.

In a 2024 survey, 22.4% of participants said they allocated between 10 and 20% of their marketing budget to influencer marketing. Over 40% of the remaining 26% were involved in this kind of digital marketing.

Content Localization and Cultural Relevance

Companies must ensure that their content is fit for the target culture and translated into the local language. Technology from social media platforms is essential for making content translation easier. Companies may make use of technologies to assist them in changing their content to suit regional tastes, values, and cultures.

Understanding what images, tones, and messaging appeal to the local audience is part of cultural relevance, which extends beyond language. Social media platforms give businesses the ability to test out various content versions and get local audience responses.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do businesses use social media to market?

Publishing media like photos, films, stories, and live recordings that represent your brand and attract the appropriate audience. Monitoring your reputation while responding to comments, likes, and shares. Following and corresponding with influencers, customers, and fans is an important part of creating a community around your business.

How does social media influence marketing?

In addition to facilitating activities that raise brand recognition, social media marketing (SMM) effectively facilitates conversations between marketers and customers. As a result, SMM is still seen as a novel marketing tactic, although its influence on intent is minimal.

Why is localization important in marketing?

Businesses may produce content that resonates with local clients more authentically than generic marketing by customizing messaging to each region’s language and culture. In the end, it facilitates faster worldwide expansion, strengthens a genuine brand image, and promotes trust.

Businesses are using social media technology more and more to reach new audiences. Companies may successfully broaden their reach by employing targeted advertising, local influencer partnerships, data analytics, etc. Creating online communities and offering top-notch customer service on social media all increase a brand’s chances of succeeding in new markets. Social media is an essential instrument for current market development since it will only become more important as it develops.