éS Releases Limited Edition Exotic ACCEL Collection Skate Shoes

Introducing the limited edition ACCEL exotic Collection by éS, a skate shoe line so wild and unique, it’s born from an adventure that’s straight out of a movie—specifically, a hallucinogenic mishap in the Brazilian rainforest. What began as a trip for inspiration turned into a surreal journey for the beloved éS product designer. The result? A bold, exotic collection of skate sneakers that capture the spirit of adventure and the rugged durability needed for skateboarding.

A Wild Adventure: The Story Behind the ACCEL Collection

Picture this: The brand’s designer, while on a creative expedition in Brazil, accidentally ingested the wrong kind of mushroom (it happens, right?). What followed was a series of events so bizarre, it’s almost unbelievable. After being tossed into a river by an unexpectedly aggressive elephant (yes, you read that right), the designer had to outswim a crocodile with Olympic-level speed. Desperation clung to him like the éS hoodie on his back as he reached for what he thought was a tree branch, only to realize it was the tail of a rattlesnake!

As he dangled over a pit of doom, salvation arrived in the form of a miraculous ostrich that swooped in, grabbing him by his éS skateboarding clothing, and transported him to safety—no longer in the rainforest, but back to the concrete jungle of the urban streets.

While they’re still waiting for him to send a postcard, this wild journey has inspired one of the most unique collections in skateboarding footwear: the ACCEL Slim Collection.

The ACCEL Collection: Skate Sneakers Built for Adventure

Whether you’re braving the elements in the wild or just cruising through the city streets, the ACCEL Slim and ACCEL OG deliver premium performance and style. Known for their blend of comfort, durability, and style, these skate shoes have been designed to meet the demands of both hardcore skaters and streetwear enthusiasts alike.

ACCEL Slim : This streamlined version of the classic ACCEL is designed for enhanced board feel and control. Its slim profile , combined with a flexible sole , ensures that you can navigate through your skate sessions with precision and ease. Built with durability in mind, these skate sneakers are tough enough to handle the most intense rides while still looking sleek.

: This streamlined version of the classic ACCEL is designed for enhanced board feel and control. Its , combined with a , ensures that you can navigate through your skate sessions with precision and ease. Built with durability in mind, these are tough enough to handle the most intense rides while still looking sleek. ACCEL OG: For those who want the iconic look and feel, the ACCEL OG remains a favorite among skaters. With reinforced stitching, a padded collar, and premium materials, these skate shoes offer both style and comfort, whether you’re hitting the skatepark or strolling through the city.

Where to Find the Limited Edition ACCEL Collection

The limited edition ACCEL Slim and ACCEL OG are available now at your local skate shop and online at eSskateboarding.com. These skate sneakers are not just a testament to durability and design; they embody the spirit of adventure and creativity that éS is known for.