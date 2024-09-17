How to Maintain Your Yard When You Have a Pet Dog

Keeping your yard in good shape while having a playful dog running around can be quite a challenge. Between the constant digging, dog poop, and the wear and tear from active play, your yard can quickly start to look less than pristine.

However, with a few strategic adjustments, you can enjoy both a well-kept yard and a happy, active dog.

Regular Pet Waste Removal

One of the most important aspects of yard care when you have a dog is managing pet waste.

Dogs, normally, tend to defecate once or twice every day. Allowing your pet’s waste to build up in the yard creates an unpleasant smell and poses a serious health risk. Regular pet waste removal is essential for keeping your yard clean and safe.

As a busy pet parent, it can be tough to stay on top of this task every day. That’s where a pet waste pickup service can be a real lifesaver. A pet waste removal service takes care of the dirty work for you, so your yard remains fresh and inviting.

According to Scoop Soldiers, these providers will come in, do their work, and will be off to the next job in just minutes. Hiring a pet waste removal company can help ensure that your yard is clear of any waste buildup. It also saves you time while giving you peace of mind.

Train Your Dog to Use a Specific Area

Dogs are creatures of habit, and you can use that to your advantage when it comes to yard maintenance. Training your dog to use a designated area for their bathroom needs can help keep the rest of your yard in good shape. This confined space should be easy to clean and durable, so it doesn’t become worn out over time.

Consider adding mulch, pea gravel, or artificial turf to the area to make it more manageable. These materials are easy to clean and will hold up to regular use without damaging the rest of your yard. Once your dog understands where they’re expected to go, you’ll notice that maintaining the other parts of your yard becomes a lot easier.

How long does it take to potty train a dog?

If you want to potty train an adult or older dog, be prepared to spend anything between a few weeks to a few months. Potty training a puppy, however, will for sure take you four to six months. Your effort and approach to training your pooch will also determine how long it takes for them to learn where to do their business.

Protect Your Grass from Dog Wear and Tear

Even the most well-behaved dog will cause some wear and tear on your grass simply by running around. To minimize this, choose hardy grass varieties that can withstand the traffic. Grass types like Kentucky Bluegrass or Bermuda are tough and durable, which makes them better suited for yards that have dogs.

If you notice certain areas of your yard tend to get worn out faster than others, consider creating pathways with resilient surfaces like gravel. These can absorb the impact of your dog’s running and prevent them from tearing up the grass.

Why do dogs like to spend time in an open yard so much?

Dogs enjoy spending time in an open yard because it allows them to explore their surroundings. Open yards allow your pooch to engage their natural instincts like sniffing and digging, and expend energy by running freely. The space offers mental stimulation, fresh air, and a sense of freedom that indoor environments often lack.

Control Your Dog’s Digging

Dogs love to dig. If you’ve got a little excavator on your hands too, you know how frustrating it can be to keep your yard looking nice. To help curb your dog’s digging habits, it’s important to understand why they’re doing it in the first place.

If your dog digs to cool off, consider providing a shady area where they can relax. A dog-friendly corner of your yard with some shade or a doghouse may help prevent your pet from seeking cooler soil under your flowerbeds.

For dogs who dig out of boredom, providing plenty of physical activity and mental stimulation is key.

Why do dogs like to dig holes so much?

Dogs dig for various reasons, including their natural prey drive, the instinct to store valuable items, and the need to regulate body temperature. They may also dig out of boredom, stress, or curiosity, and pregnant dogs often exhibit nesting behaviors. Understanding these motivations can help redirect the behavior effectively.

Having a dog doesn’t mean you have to give up on having a well-maintained yard. With the right approach, it’s possible to enjoy a clean and inviting outdoor space while still letting your furry friend have fun. Taking care of these aspects will keep your yard in top shape and allow both you and your dog to enjoy the space together.