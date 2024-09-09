Jack Daniel’s Debuts New Single Barrel Special Release Coy Hill Barrelhouse 8

The Jack Daniel Distillery has introduced a new whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Special Release Coy Hill Barrelhouse 8.

It is a complex Tennessee Whiskey from barrels matured at the distillery’s highest elevations, and bottled at barrel strength with proofs ranging from 122 to 137.5.

Jack Daniel’s Coy Hill Barrelhouse 8 starts with Jack Daniel’s traditional Tennessee Whiskey mash bill of 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye. After distillation, the whiskey was charcoal mellowed and entered into new, charred American white oak barrels in September of 2013 to mature on the fifth and sixth floors of Coy Hill Barrelhouse 8.

“Our annual Special Release series has allowed us to showcase the whiskey making credentials of the Jack Daniel Distillery, especially with our recent Coy Hill releases,” said Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller, Chris Fletcher. “This year’s release builds upon the mystique of the Coy Hill barrel houses that see such drastic temperature swings throughout the whiskey’s maturation. Coy Hill Barrelhouse 8 is the same recipe as our Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, but the unique elements, time, and mother nature have helped to craft a whiskey with an incredible range of flavors and proofs that would be impossible to replicate.”

Coy Hill Barrelhouse 8 features Jack Daniel’s signature notes of caramel and vanilla alongside hints of candied fruit, rich toffee and molasses. Aromas of baking spices, cinnamon and clove pair with a balanced finish of charred oak and dark brown sugar.

The 2024 Special Release follows two earlier releases matured on Coy Hill, including the 2021 Coy Hill High Proof and the 2022 Small Batch Coy Hill High Proof, which marked the highest proofs ever released in Jack Daniel’s history.

The limited-edition release is available now at select stores nationwide. For more information, visit JackDaniels.com.