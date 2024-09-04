Jerry Rice Launches Limited GOAT Jacket with HOMAGE x Starter

With the football season here, 49ers legend and hall of famer Jerry Rice has teamed up with apparel brand HOMAGE to launch a limited edition, collaborative HOMAGE x Starter GOAT Jacket.

A one of a kind tribute to one of the greatest of all time, the jacket pays homage to exactly 30 years since San Francisco 49ers Wide Receiver scored his 127th career touchdown to surpass Jim Brown as the NFL’s all-time touchdown king (September 5th).

The HOMAGE x Starter Jerry Rice GOAT Jacket is limited edition piece that boasts unparalleled attention to detail like supple 49ers’ red leather, iconic luxurious Melton wool, and high-end appliqué finishes. The jacket’s sleeves are emblazoned with Rice’s nickname “Flash 80,” while the front features his legendary No. 80 and the 49ers’ logo on either side. The back pays homage to Rice’s San Francisco 49ers’ jersey, with all patches chenille embroidered and stitched in the style of original letterman jackets. Inside, a stitched patch commemorates his legendary stats and accolades.

Photos courtesy of HOMAGE

In addition to the limited run jacket, consumers can also get their hands on a PAY HOMAGE Jerry Rice Graphic Tee, featuring a photo from the exact record breaking moment.

There were just 200 units of this extremely limited jacket made. They are available now at Homage.com.