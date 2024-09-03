Capcom Releases “MARVEL vs. CAPCOM” Fighting Collection

Capcom has announced the releases two new collections featuring a number of past Marvel vs. Capcom titles.

Releasing for the XBOX, MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics and Capcom Fighting Collection 2 are coming to in 2025.

Players can revisit 15 of their favorite fighting game classics with these two unforgettable collections, including:

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM

MARVEL SUPER HEROES

X-MEN VS. STREET FIGHTER

MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHTER

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM CLASH OF SUPER HEROES

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes

THE PUNISHER

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro

Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001

Capcom Fighting Evolution

Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER

Project Justice

Power Stone

Power Stone 2

Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

Each collection comes jam-packed with a ton of new features and content, including:

Seamless Online Gameplay : Online play is available across all titles in each collection, featuring rollback netcode for a strong and stable online experience!

: Online play is available across all titles in each collection, featuring rollback netcode for a strong and stable online experience! Practice Makes Perfect : Training Mode is now available across all titles with tons of customizable options!

: Training Mode is now available across all titles with tons of customizable options! New Language Support! : 14 languages will be supported including English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Castilian Spanish, Russian, Polish, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Arabic.

: 14 languages will be supported including English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Castilian Spanish, Russian, Polish, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Arabic. Behind-the-Scenes Content : Explore art and music galleries with official art, concept art, design documents, and more never-before-seen content.

: Explore art and music galleries with official art, concept art, design documents, and more never-before-seen content. Customize Your Experience : Fine-tune specific features of your gameplay experience via EX Settings specialized to each game, various Display Filters, button customization, and more!

: Fine-tune specific features of your gameplay experience via EX Settings specialized to each game, various Display Filters, button customization, and more! Need a Snack Break? : Mid-game saves have now been added!

: Mid-game saves have now been added! Additional Updates: Various gameplay balance adjustments and quality of life improvements across both collections.

More details to come…