Capcom Releases “MARVEL vs. CAPCOM” Fighting Collection

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection
Photo courtesy of Capcom
0
Shares
0
0
0
0

Capcom has announced the releases two new collections featuring a number of past Marvel vs. Capcom titles.

Releasing for the XBOX, MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics and Capcom Fighting Collection 2 are coming to in 2025.

Players can revisit 15 of their favorite fighting game classics with these two unforgettable collections, including:

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

  • X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM
  • MARVEL SUPER HEROES
  • X-MEN VS. STREET FIGHTER
  • MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHTER
  • MARVEL vs. CAPCOM CLASH OF SUPER HEROES
  • MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes
  • THE PUNISHER

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

  • Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro
  • Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001
  • Capcom Fighting Evolution
  • Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER
  • Project Justice
  • Power Stone
  • Power Stone 2
  • Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

Each collection comes jam-packed with a ton of new features and content, including:

  • Seamless Online Gameplay: Online play is available across all titles in each collection, featuring rollback netcode for a strong and stable online experience!
  • Practice Makes Perfect: Training Mode is now available across all titles with tons of customizable options!
  • New Language Support!: 14 languages will be supported including English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Castilian Spanish, Russian, Polish, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Arabic.
  • Behind-the-Scenes Content: Explore art and music galleries with official art, concept art, design documents, and more never-before-seen content.
  • Customize Your Experience: Fine-tune specific features of your gameplay experience via EX Settings specialized to each game, various Display Filters, button customization, and more!
  • Need a Snack Break?: Mid-game saves have now been added!
  • Additional Updates: Various gameplay balance adjustments and quality of life improvements across both collections.

More details to come…

Stories and posts contributed by the BallerStatus staff and editors.

You May Also Like