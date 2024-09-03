Capcom Releases “MARVEL vs. CAPCOM” Fighting Collection

Capcom has announced the releases two new collections featuring a number of past Marvel vs. Capcom titles.
Releasing for the XBOX, MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics and Capcom Fighting Collection 2 are coming to in 2025.
Players can revisit 15 of their favorite fighting game classics with these two unforgettable collections, including:
MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM
- MARVEL SUPER HEROES
- X-MEN VS. STREET FIGHTER
- MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHTER
- MARVEL vs. CAPCOM CLASH OF SUPER HEROES
- MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes
- THE PUNISHER
Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro
- Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001
- Capcom Fighting Evolution
- Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER
- Project Justice
- Power Stone
- Power Stone 2
- Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein
Each collection comes jam-packed with a ton of new features and content, including:
- Seamless Online Gameplay: Online play is available across all titles in each collection, featuring rollback netcode for a strong and stable online experience!
- Practice Makes Perfect: Training Mode is now available across all titles with tons of customizable options!
- New Language Support!: 14 languages will be supported including English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Castilian Spanish, Russian, Polish, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Arabic.
- Behind-the-Scenes Content: Explore art and music galleries with official art, concept art, design documents, and more never-before-seen content.
- Customize Your Experience: Fine-tune specific features of your gameplay experience via EX Settings specialized to each game, various Display Filters, button customization, and more!
- Need a Snack Break?: Mid-game saves have now been added!
- Additional Updates: Various gameplay balance adjustments and quality of life improvements across both collections.
More details to come…