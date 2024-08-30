Toyo Tires x Standard Issue Tees Collaboration

Toyo Tires x Standard Issue Tees
Photo courtesy of Toyo Tires
0
Shares
0
0
0
0

Toyo Tires has teamed up with a new collaboration with clothing brand, Standard Issue Tees, for a capsule collection of apparel.

Members of an automotive team built on Toyo’s world-class tires for a capsule of apparel. For their third collaboration, Team Toyo and Standard Issue navigates through a full spectrum of high-quality, Made In LA garments, designed to stand out in the toughest terrains.

Toyo Tires x Standard Issue Tees
Photo courtesy of Toyo Tires

The collection’s graphic language masterfully captures the rugged and bold aesthetic of off-road adventures, reflecting the shared ethos of durability and high performance that both brands embody.

Toyo Tires x Standard Issue Tees
Toyo Tires x Standard Issue Tees
Photos courtesy of Toyo Tires

The entire collection is available now at the StandardIssue web shop at Standardissuetees.com.

Stories and posts contributed by the BallerStatus staff and editors.

You May Also Like