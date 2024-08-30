Toyo Tires x Standard Issue Tees Collaboration

Toyo Tires has teamed up with a new collaboration with clothing brand, Standard Issue Tees, for a capsule collection of apparel.
Members of an automotive team built on Toyo’s world-class tires for a capsule of apparel. For their third collaboration, Team Toyo and Standard Issue navigates through a full spectrum of high-quality, Made In LA garments, designed to stand out in the toughest terrains.
The collection’s graphic language masterfully captures the rugged and bold aesthetic of off-road adventures, reflecting the shared ethos of durability and high performance that both brands embody.
The entire collection is available now at the StandardIssue web shop at Standardissuetees.com.