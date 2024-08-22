Skullcandy Releases Limited Collaboration With Nora Vasconcellos

Skullcandy has released an all-new collaboration with pro skateboarder and Skullcandy athlete, Nora Vasconcellos. The limited collection includes the Crusher Evo True Wireless Headphones and Smokin’ Buds True Wireless Earbuds, featuring Vasconcellos’ original “Party Hat” artwork, allowing devoted fans exclusive access to Nora’s Happy Place.

“With a signature style and creative approach, Nora is one of the most recognizable faces in skateboarding, and has proven herself to be a role model for the next generation of skaters,” shared Justin Regan, VP of Marketing at Skullcandy. “With this collaboration Skullcandy is honored to provide another platform to showcase Nora’s boundless creativity.”

Known for her prowess in flipping into lip tricks, her fierce determination, and her signature color lavender, Vasconcellos has not only risen to the top echelon of skateboarders but has also captured the hearts of fans worldwide. In 2017, she clinched 1st place in the Vans Park Series World Championships, cementing her status as a dominant force in the sport. Thrasher Magazine honored Vasconcellos by ranking her 4th on their prestigious Top 10 Women and Non-Binary Skaters of 2019 list. Her magnetic charm and powerful skating style have inspired countless young enthusiasts. Vasconcellos made history as the first woman to join the Adidas skate team, launching multiple shoe collections. She is also an ambassador for JuneShine, a successful beverage company.

Photos courtesy of Skullcandy

The fan-favorite Crusher Evo features a one-of-a-kind immersive bass experience with Skullcandy’s patented Sensory Haptic Bass, and a wide range of features to meet the everyday lifestyle demands of today’s audio consumer.

Smokin’ Buds delivers a full range of features and stellar audio experience including expertly tuned drivers and EQ modes – the earbuds deliver clear, full range sound backed by impressive bass depth. Smokin’ Buds are also thoughtfully designed with a consolidated part count, mindful battery capacity, and 50% certified recycled plastics, minimizing the stress on the environment.

The Skullcandy x Nora Vasconcellos collab is available now at Skullcandy.com and at select boardsport retailers.