Blvck Paris x UNO Limited Collaborative Collection

Lifestyle brand Blvck Paris has announced a partnership with the world’s #1 card game, UNO, for a collaborative capsule.

Drawing inspiration from Blvck’s minimalist ethos, the beloved card game undergoes a makeover. The 112 cards are now adorned with the brand’s sleek and minimalist aesthetics.

Each card is meticulously crafted, featuring UNO’s classic vibrant hues set against the timeless elegance of black. The cards are punctuated by the monochromatic UNO logo on the back and encased within Blvck Paris’ iconic monogram pattern. Overall, the logos and symbols are notably streamlined, resulting in a more minimalistic appearance. This isn’t just a card game; it’s a statement piece.

Photo courtesy of Blvck Paris

Alongside the revamped card deck, the captivating capsule collection encompasses a visionary physical range including a hoodie, tee, and notebook. The brand’s popular essential hoodie has been redesigned to feature a ‘glow in the dark’ effect powered by sunlight. While the logo on the back initially appears white, it utilizes a special fabric that transforms each letter into one of the four classic UNO colors – blue, green, red, and yellow – in the darkness after the hoodie has been exposed to sunlight for a period. Aligned with the brand’s ethos, the additional burst of colors is only visible in the dark.

Photos courtesy of Blvck Paris

“Our partnership with the beloved card game, UNO invites our customers to further immerse themselves in the Blvck lifestyle and aesthetics whilst playing their favorite card game with their friends and family. In this collaboration, we tried to bring something unique with the clothing and bring a very subtle touch of color to our most popular designs that you can only see in the dark” Julian O’hayon, Founder and CEO of Blvck Paris.

The Blvk x UNO collection drops 8/20 at Blvck.com.