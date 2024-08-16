Post Malone x Stetson Launch New Hat Collection Inspired by Latest Album

Sports retailer Lids has announced their latest creative collaboration, the Post Malone x Stetson collection, which celebrates the launch of the artist Post Malone’s new album, F-1 Trillion.



The Post Malone x Stetson collection includes two special-edition trucker hats inspired by Post Malone’s sixth studio album. The trucker hats in the collection include the Studded Golfer ($44.99), a special-edition five-panel golf hat that features a custom chain stitch embroidered logo augmented with red, blue and silver-tone studs. The Camo Trucker ($39.99) is a special-edition six-panel trucker cap that features a custom F-1 Trillion pick-up woven patch, 3D and flat embroidery along with a traditional mesh back.

Photo courtesy of LIDS

The Post Malone x Stetson collection is available now at LidsHD.com, select Lids retail store locations, Stetson.com, and PostMalone.com.