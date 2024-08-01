Betterguards Unveils Update to Innovative Ankle Brace: The BetterGuard 2.0

Sports technology brand, Betterguards, has announced the launch of an update to its unique ankle brace technology product line, The BetterGuard 2.0.

The new design pushes the boundaries of ankle support, offering the perfect blend of performance and protection from common ankle injuries, such as sudden twisting or rolling, without sacrificing freedom of movement.

Utilizing the patented, adaptive technology, The BetterGuard 2.0 demonstrates a leap forward in injury prevention and performance innovation. Supercharged by the BG ULTRA, it uses micro-hydraulic technology to enable game-ready mobility with adaptive ankle support. In the event of sudden ankle turning or twisting, the BG ULTRA reacts 4x faster than the human body to instantly stabilize the joint before injuries can occur.

Photos courtesy Betterguards

“Since 2010, ankle injuries have led to more missed time than any other injury,” said Tony Verutti, CEO of Betterguards. “We are excited to bring the latest alternative to traditional braces and taping to the market, allowing professional and amateur athletes to focus on their game without facing a potentially career-ending injury.”

Since launching its first product, The BetterGuard 1.0, in 2023, Betterguards has seen widespread adoption by athletes playing in the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and NCAA. Betterguards products are engineered for high-velocity sports and backed by extensive research and testing. Ultra-lightweight, breathable, and slim in nature, The BetterGuard 2.0 is designed for optimal comfort and performance.

In addition to the original black colorway, The BetterGuard 2.0 will be available in an all-new ICE colorway. The new braces are available now at their official website.