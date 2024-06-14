5 Tips for Picking the 2024 Belmont Stakes Winner Amid Venue Changes

The Belmont Stakes is one of the most anticipated events in the horse racing calendar, known for its rich history and the thrilling conclusion it brings to the Triple Crown series. This year, however, the stakes are even higher as the race undergoes significant venue changes, adding a unique twist to the competition.

With these modifications, picking a winner becomes a fascinating challenge. Here are five essential tips to help you navigate these changes and make an informed choice for the 2024 Belmont Stakes.

Focus on Progeny of Grade 1 Winners Over Longer Distances

One of the most reliable trends in Belmont Stakes history is that horses sired by Grade 1 winners over longer distances, like 1 1/8 miles or more, often perform well. Even though the race distance is shorter this year, from 1 1/2 miles to 1 1/4 miles, it’s still important to note that horses with sprinter sires rarely win the Belmont.

Why does this matter? Because stamina is vital. Horses from sires who excelled in longer races tend to inherit that endurance, which is crucial for the Belmont, even at its slightly reduced length.

For the 2024 race, look out for these contenders:

Mindframe

Dornoch

Honor Marie

Antiquarian

Mystik Dan

Tuscan Gold

Seize the Grey

The Wine Steward

Sierra Leone

Protective

These horses have sires who were successful in Grade 1 races over longer distances, giving them a solid foundation to handle the challenges of the Belmont Stakes. Keep them in mind as you bet 2024 Belmont Stakes!

Prioritize Established Graded Stakes Winners

When it comes to the Belmont Stakes, experience matters; horses that have already won graded stakes races have a better chance of winning. These races are tough and feature top-level competition, so a horse that has done well in them is proven solid and capable.

In the last 20 years, 13 Belmont winners were already graded stakes winners before they won the Belmont. This trend has been even stronger in the last decade, with nine out of ten winners fitting this profile. Even those making their first graded win at the Belmont had often placed in other graded stakes races, showing they could compete with the best.

For the 2024 Belmont Stakes, keep an eye on these contenders who have already won graded stakes races:

Antiquarian

Dornoch

Honor Marie

Mystik Dan

Resilience

Seize the Grey

Sierra Leone

These horses have proven themselves in challenging races and have the experience needed to handle the pressure of the Belmont. Prioritizing horses with this kind of track record can give you a better shot at picking a winner.

Consider Horses Trained by Todd Pletcher

Regarding the Belmont Stakes, Todd Pletcher is a name you can’t ignore. He’s a Hall of Fame trainer with an excellent track record in this race. Pletcher has won the Belmont four times with horses like Rags to Riches (2007), Palace Malice (2013), Tapwrit (2017), and Mo Donegal (2022).

But it’s not just about the wins. Pletcher’s horses often finish in the top three. Since 2006, nearly 30% of the horses that finished in the top three at the Belmont were trained by him. It shows he knows how to prepare his horses for this challenging race.

Why is Pletcher so good at this? It’s because he prepares his horses well and understands the unique challenges of the Belmont Stakes.

For the 2024 Belmont Stakes, keep an eye on these Pletcher-trained horses:

Antiquarian

Mindframe

Protective

These horses have a better chance of doing well because someone with a proven record of success at the Belmont trains them. When making your picks, consider Todd Pletcher’s horses. Their chances are historically high.

Look at Kentucky Derby and Peter Pan Stakes Alumni

When choosing a Belmont Stakes winner, looking at horses that have run in the Kentucky Derby or the Peter Pan Stakes. is smart. These races are good predictors of success in the Belmont.

The Kentucky Derby is a tough race, and horses that compete in it gain valuable experience. Over the past 20 years, 12 Belmont winners had run in the Derby. Most went straight from the Derby to the Belmont without another race in between. Hence, this shows that horses performing well in the Derby often do well in the Belmont.

For 2024, keep an eye on these Derby runners:

Dornoch

Honor Marie

Mystik Dan

Resilience

Sierra Leone

These horses have already proven themselves in a high-stakes race, making them strong contenders for the Belmont.

The Peter Pan Stakes, held at Belmont Park, is also a good prep race for the Belmont Stakes. Since 2010, four Belmont winners came from the Peter Pan Stakes. This race helps horses get used to the track and distance.

For 2024, watch out for these Peter Pan runners:

Antiquarian

The Wine Steward

Protective

These horses have experience on the Belmont track, giving them an edge.

Be Cautious of Preakness Participants

While the Preakness Stakes is a big deal as the second race of the Triple Crown, horses that run in it don’t usually do well in the Belmont Stakes. In the last 20 years, only three horses have won the Preakness and the Belmont: Afleet Alex, American Pharoah, and Justify. Victory Gallop was the last time a horse lost the Preakness but won the Belmont in 1998.

Why is this? The Preakness is a shorter, faster race, while the Belmont is more prolonged and requires more endurance. More often than not, horses that run in the Preakness don’t have enough time to recover and fully prepare for the tough Belmont race.

For the 2024 Belmont Stakes, be cautious with these Preakness runners:

Seize the Grey

Mystik Dan

Tuscan Gold

While these horses have shown they’re strong by running in the Preakness, the Belmont is a different race that can be harder for them to win.

Final Takeaway

Picking a winner for the 2024 Belmont Stakes, especially amid venue changes, can be challenging, but these five tips can give you a decisive edge. Stay informed, trust the trends, and, most importantly, enjoy the excitement of the Belmont Stakes.