Luc Belaire Signs Fivio Foreign as an Official Global Brand Ambassador

Luc Belaire has announced that rapper Fivio Foreign as its newest global brand ambassador.

Fivio has established himself as the face of Brooklyn drill music, catapulting to stardom as an underground artist, thanks to his 2019 RIAA certified platinum viral hit “Big Drip”, which serendipitously featured Luc Belaire. He joins Luc Belaire’s network of brand ambassadors, which already includes DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Pretty Vee, Gucci Mane, A Boogie, G Herbo, Steve Aoki and many more.

The partnership will focus on Fivio’s favorite cuvée, Luc Belaire Bleu. Bleu is the newest cuvée in the Luc Belaire line of luxury French sparkling wines, with a spectacular sapphire color inspired by the beautiful blue waters of the Côte d’Azur. It boasts aromas of fresh berries and tropical fruits balanced with elegant freshness and roundness make this cuvée truly special.

“I’ve been drinking Belaire since I got on and it just dropped,” says Fivio Foreign. “The brand always supported my music career and it made sense to do something more with them, so I’m really hyped about this partnership.”

Brett Berish, CEO of Sovereign Brands and owner of Luc Belaire, adds: “Fivio Foreign’s dedication to his craft, energy and confidence always spoke to me. His authenticity resonates with listeners and that’s so important. He’s been a supporter of Luc Belaire from the start and I’m excited to share what we’ve been working on together.”

