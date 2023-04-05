Herschel Supply Launches New Hardshell Luggage Collection

Vancouver-based Herschel Supply has announced the launch of their new Herschel Heritage Hardshell Luggage collection, made to last for a lifetime of travel.

The new luggage collection is offered in two carry on sizes and two standard sizes: Carry On, Large Carry On, Medium and Large.

The pieces features silent-rolling inset Hinomoto wheels, a retractable multi-stage locking trolley handle, a TSA-approved combination lock and a split design with storage features that make packing and unpacking effortless. The entire range is constructed with the brand’s 100%polycarbonate EcoSystem™ Hardshell, made from 70% recycled road barricade material. Each piece is finished with Herschel Supply’s signature diamond detail — a nod to the brand’s popular range of Herschel Heritage™ bags.

Photo courtesy of Herschel Supply Co.

Each piece is performance-tested with weighted drop tests and cycle tests for the wheels, trolley handle and zippers. Designed to pair seamlessly with Herschel’s range of bags and travel accessories, the new luggage is also backed by the brand’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

“We’ve travelled all over the world, so we know the importance of having quality products for every journey. Our new luggage is designed for modern travellers and is built to stand the test of time,” says Jamie Cormack, Co-Founder & Managing Director.

Photo courtesy of Herschel Supply Co.

The Herschel Heritage Hardshell Luggage is introduced in five colors: Black, Ash Rose, Gargoyle, Bluestone and Safety Yellow. They are available now at Herschel.com and select retail partners.