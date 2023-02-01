Sony Expands Vlogging Line-Up with New ZV-1F Camera

Sony has released a new addition to its popular ZV lineup – the ZV-1F compact vlog camera, designed specifically for content creators.

The ZV-1F is designed for content creators stepping up to a compact camera that packs advanced video and still capabilities with easy-to-use features, advanced connectivity, and a focus on sustainability.

“We’re thrilled to add the new ZV-1F to our very popular ZV camera lineup,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “With the rise of vertical video and new platforms that make it easier than ever to become a content creator, the ZV-1F is an all-in-one camera solution that delivers superior quality with easy-to-use features and wireless sharing. This is the perfect solution for content creators looking to improve their video quality.”

Some of its features and technologies include:

Ultra-wide 20mm F2.0 prime lens, perfect for selfie-style recording

Background bokeh in both stills and video to make the subject easily stand out

Compact and lightweight, weighing approximately 8.1 ounces (229 grams)

Face Priority AE (auto exposure) that automatically adjusts the brightness based on the subject’s face, even in situations with large changes in lighting.

High precision focusing and Eye AF (autofocus) for humans and animals, with touchscreen operation

Directional 3-Capsule Mic and wind screen provide clear voice recording and reduced background noise in windy or loud conditions

Steady and smooth footage with Active Mode image stabilization

S&Q mode to shoot in both slow motion at 5x slower speed and quick motion at 60x faster hyperlapse speed

The new Sony ZV-1F is available now for $500 USD at Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America. You can order at Amazon.com.