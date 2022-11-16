Saucony Collaborates With Albino & Preto

Albino & Preto taps in with athletic footwear brand Saucony for a special collaborative collection designed in the spirit of sport.

A unisex collection that takes cues from vintage outdoor recreational design infused with martial arts detailing. The athletic/lifestyle collection embodies a symbiotic relationship between both brands and their love of sport and their roots.

The main piece of the collection is Albino & Preto’s take on the iconic Shadow 5000 silhouette. The model gets a new breath inspired by jiujitsu with an understated color palette accented with bold detailing with water resistant tooling juxtaposed with an embossed tatami rubber toe box, suede panels and pearl weave underlays sitting atop a rugged speckle sole system.

Reflective details can be found throughout the shoes’ quarter panels and heel to aid visibility when outdoors alongside with co-branded details.

To celebrate this partnership, the duo supplement the collection with a martial arts gi that features bold insignia that features co-branding artwork that solidifies the partnership between the two sports-driven labels. Taking cues from the design of the Shadow 5000 designed by Albino & Preto for Saucony the gi features multi-color speckled patches and embroidery seen throughout the entire kit created for avid practitioners and competitors to help support their “on mat” training needs.

In addition to the Shadow 5000 and martial arts gi the collection also features athleisure pieces with co-branded graphics such as training shorts, rashguard and printable tees.

The Saucony x Albino & Preto collaboration is available now via Saucony.com and via AlbinoandPreto.com.