1 Draft Pick Paolo Banchero Signs With Jordan Brand

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is joining the Jordan Brand family.

Banchero was the #1 overall pick from the 2022 NBA Draft after completing a freshman year with the Duke Blue Devils in which he earned conference Rookie of the Year and was named a consensus second-team All-American.

“The opportunity to be a part of the Jordan family means everything to me,” Banchero says. “I grew up wearing Jordans and to now be a part of his brand is really a dream come true.”

Banchero joins an elite basketball roster on Jordan Brand, including Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. Together, they form the newest generation of talents who are moving the game forward.

There is a classic story only a few insiders know. Before signing Michael Jordan to Nike, Howard White aka “H” – the current VP of Jordan Brand Affairs – and a co-worker drove out to Helvetia Tavern in Hillsboro, OR, (a 15-20 minute drive from Nike’s campus) to enjoy a burger for lunch. “H” knew that it was a risky move to leave for a burger shortly before a meeting of this magnitude, but his colleague said the restaurant was close by and the burger was too good to pass up. The burger did live up to the hype, but ultimately it was the reason “H” was late to MJ’s pitch meeting. While MJ did sign the contract, “H” says MJ never lets him live it down. With this film, the legend becomes public and the story comes full circle with a twist as “H” shows up a little late to a meeting at Helvetia Tavern to welcome No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero to the Family.