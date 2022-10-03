YG Teaches You “How To Rob A Rapper”

On the heels of the release of his sixth studio album, I GOT ISSUES, West Coast rap star YG delivers a music video to the controversial new track “How To Rob A Rapper”.

The video finds the rapper meeting up with collaborators Mozzy and D3szn in an empty parking lot, displaying chains they presumably robbed from a rapper.

The highly personal new album also features from J. Cole, Post Malone, Nas, Roddy Rich and more. It is available now on all digital platforms as well as a special signed CD offering.

Below is the final tracklists for I GOT ISSUES, available here.

TRACKLIST (PHYSICAL)

1. Issues

2. Baby Momma

3. Toxic

4. Maniac ft. Hit-Boy

5. How To Rob A Rapper ft. Mozzy, D3szn

6. I Dance ft. Duki & Cuco

7. Sign Language

8. Scared Money ft. J. Cole, Moneybagg Yo

9. Run ft. Tyga, 21 Savage, BIA

10. Go Dumb ft. H.E.R.

11. No Love

12. Sober ft. Roddy Ricch & Post Malone

13. Drink To This

14. No Weapon ft. NAS

15. Alone

16. Killa Cali

