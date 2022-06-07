REEF Announces New Innovation: The Water Coast Sneaker

REEF returns with more surf-inspired footwear. This time, they have announced their newest innovative launch: the Water Coast.

The new Water Coast style is a fashion-forward, easy-on, easy-off lightweight and water friendly shoe that is designed to provide ultimate comfort wherever the wearer goes and for whatever they do.

As the most comfortable go anywhere, do anything shoe, REEF says its new Water Coast “will keep feet feeling supported and looking great whether you are relaxing at home in the yard or out for a beach day with buddies.”

It features breathable airmesh lining, perforated sections and water friendly cushioning inside. It also boasts with enhanced arch support and REEF’s shock absorbent spring EVA footbed, it’s made to deliver all day comfort.

Currently available in grey, black and navy colorways, the REEF Water Coast is available now at REEF.com.