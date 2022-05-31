Adidas Basketball Announces Summer League Partnerships with Drew League

Celebrating the next chapter of its storied legacy, the Drew League, with the support of Compton native James Harden, has revealed their collaborative adidas Basketball Summer Ball 2022 season uniforms.

Commemorating a new partnership rooted in leveling basketball as a catalyst for positive community change.

“I am very excited about our new partnership with adidas,” said Dino Smiley, Drew League Commissioner. “I know we will do great things together in the basketball space, but most importantly within the Watts community as a whole.”

This new adidas Basketball and Drew League partnership marks a new era for both parties with a shared affinity for the game of basketball and the potential to uplift and empower communities across the globe.