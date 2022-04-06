Top VR Video Games: What’s in Store for 2022?

Although Virtual Reality (VR) video games have looked to be on the cusp of mass adoption for quite some time, some analysts are predicting that 2022 will prove to be a pivotal year for this new and exciting technology.

In fact, some industry analysts have previously predicted that the virtual and augmented reality market would expand from just over $9bn to a staggering $215bn by the end of 2021. If this prediction had come true, it would have worked out to a 118% compounding annual growth rate, making VR one of the fastest-growing industries in the world.

While this was an admittedly overly optimistic estimation of the kind of growth rate VR and augmented reality games actually made, it nevertheless indicates the sense of anticipation that has often accompanied this technology.

However, if recent industry commentary is anything to go by, VR is starting to see actual gains in the gaming industry. This perhaps indicates that VR is no longer a technological pipe dream with industry potential and is instead finding its way into the hands of actual gamers.

With this in mind, what are some of the most exciting applications for VR video games in the coming years? And what else does 2022 have in store?

VR casino games

Perhaps one of the most exciting applications of VR technology is in the online casino space.

Although online casino games have become increasingly popular in recent years, developers have struggled to fully recreate the look and feel of playing in a live casino. Even as live casino games have become more sophisticated, there is only so much immersion you can expect from a flat-screen or mobile device.

This is where VR steps in. VR casino games can potentially offer an unrivaled level of in-game immersion, which is the perfect environment to enjoy a thrilling casino game in.

There are several VR casino games planned for 2022. For the VIP players, in particular, we can expect to see online casino platforms open these up to their loyal fan base in the coming months. This isn’t just a gimmick either – the higher immersion of these games does come at the cost of significantly more technical challenges for the top-end casinos prepared to provide them.



Regardless of whether you prefer the tension of a poker game or the buzz of a roulette wheel, 2022 looks set to be a great year for VR fans!

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

This is an exciting new title due to be released on the PlayStation VR platform. In it, you are charged with rescuing members of your crew who have been scattered across space. It features immersive 360-degree worlds and provides 20 main levels to explore, in addition to 26 challenge levels. With an arsenal of weapons at your disposal — including throwing stars, a water gun and a hook shot — this looks set to be an intense gaming experience!

Beat Saber

Recently updated, Beat Saber is a unique music and rhythm game that is reminiscent of classics such as Audiosurf, Rock Band and Guitar Hero. As the music plays, the Beat Saber will generate patterns of color-coded blocks that you must hit with your controller as they come toward you. Obstacles will also come flying at you which you must avoid to keep the rhythm going. Beat Saber is one of the most active VR games we have played and if you love music and moving around, this will likely be one of your favorite VR titles!

Half-Life: Alyx

Although it isn’t the Half-Life 3 game that video game fans have long been waiting for, Half-Life Alyx looks set to be one of the most exciting VR titles due to come out in the next year. Developed by Valve, Half-Life Alyx is set between the events of Half-Life 1 and 2 and has you playing as Alyx Vance. This 11-hour long campaign will have you taking on dangerous Combine forces as you try and figure out what their weaknesses are. For fans of the Half-Life series, this game will be an obvious choice. However, fans of VR games should also pay attention as this has been designed from the ground up for VR consoles. Since Valve is known for their ability to creatively take advantage of whatever hardware they have to work with and develop innovative video game mechanics, we truly can’t wait for this title to come out!