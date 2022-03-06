The Best Weed Vapes Available in 2022

It doesn’t smell like cannabis when you vape it and it doesn’t irritate your throat when you smoke. Just two reasons why your typical cannabis connoisseur may choose vaping as their “go-to”, as well as being discrete. Thanks to technological advancements, the dose is simpler to manage when vaping, meaning the effects aren’t as quickly pronounced. However, every person is different, so the effects can vary from one person to the next.

When you vape, the device heats the dry herb or oils inside of it to a temperature high enough to activate the THC that gets you high, but not hot enough to set it on fire, which would undermine the reason why you may be vaping in the first place.

If you’re reading this article, it’s likely you are researching vapes to try it for the first time, you’re looking for a better option than you have, or want the best you can get. Well, you’re in luck. We have put together a list of some of the best weed vapes available right now. Get started by pairing one a top-shelf flower, a quality concentrate, or oil of your choosing.

Some vapes are made specifically for dry herbs, while others only use oils, or concentrates. The choice is yours. You can visit vaporizerchief.com for a wide array of choices, but continue reading for some of our faves.

Vaping vs. Smoking

While you’ve probably already chosen to vape, here’s some of the science behind cannabis vaping. For one, using a vape to avoid smoking cannabis is regarded as “less harmful” than smoking the flower. The Johns Hopkins Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Heart Disease says by vaping, you are exposed to less hazardous chemicals than smoking. It’s important to understand that both are still harmful to both your lungs and your heart.

The jury is still out, but studies have associated deaths and lung issues with THC-infused vape devices, though they were mostly obtained from black market sources or bootleg products. With the world still in the early days or legalized cannabis adoption, highly-researched studies are still rare.

Top Weed Vapes Available Now

G Pen Gio Battery by GRENCO SCIENCE

Use with oil.

Price $10

The G Pen Gio Battery is probably the best, all-around weed pen. Despite its compact size, it can be customized to your preferences. It has three time-controlled settings that you can select from, each of which is triggered by a small button on the rear of the pen. There’s no screen like other high-end pens, but an LED “G” light will illuminate when in use.

Before getting the G Pen, you need to remember that it does only work with G Pen cartridges, a proprietary design used by Grenco Science. You can purchase these cartridges with CBD via the Grenco Science website, but if you’re looking for something that contains THC, a quick trip to a local dispensary is needed.

PAX 3 by PAX VAPOR

Use with dry herb.

Price: $200

PAX Vapor is among the most popular cannabis vape companies on the market. Their PAX 3 is actually pretty cool looking and works well too. It will heat your dry herb in just 15 seconds and is compact enough to fit into your pocket. It’s battery is long-lasting as well, allowing you up to 2.5 hours of use. It also comes in a variety of colorways, our favorite being sage.

One downfall is the price. The Pax 3 will hit your pockets at $200 a pop. If you’re looking for the complete kit with all the accessories, such as a concentrate insert, it will run you $250.

Firefly 2+ by FIREFLY

Use with dry herb or wax.

Price: $250

The new FireFly 2+ is arguably one of the coolest-looking vapes right now. You’ll most likely see one of them at a sold out concert or trendy places you can smoke at.

When you get one of these, you are looking to make a statement and you will with the Firefly 2+. It boasts convection heating that creates its own heating and cooling cycle on every inhale. It takes just three seconds to heat. It’s not small though, so don’t expect to hide it, but that’s not why you got it anyway. Right?