Marvel Debuts “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Official Trailer

During the Big Game, Marvel Studios debuted a brand-new trailer for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” that took viewers on a mind-blowing whirlwind through the Multiverse.

In the upcoming MCU film, we see the Multiverse unlocked, taking us through the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending anddangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.