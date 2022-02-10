“Jurassic World Dominion” – Official Trailer in 4K

The official trailer for the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era is here. The 4K clip for Jurassic World Dominion just dropped, starring Chris Pratt and directed by Colin Trevorrow.

Dominion is set four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, propels the more than $5 billion franchise into daring, uncharted territory, featuring never-seen dinosaurs, breakneck action and astonishing new visual effects.

Jurassic World Dominion is set to drop June 10th.