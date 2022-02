2K has delivered a new, early look gameplay trailer for WWE 2K22, an action-packed clip dubbed the “Booyaka” gameplay trailer.

It features a slew of WWE Superstars and Legends who lay the smack down on their opponents. The trailer showcases stunning visuals made possible by the redesigned gameplay engine, crisp new animations, new game modes including MyGM, and much more.

WWE 2K22 launches in March 2022.