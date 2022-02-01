Ella Mai Returns with Melodic New Single “DFMU”

It’s been nearly two years since the world has received any new music from Ella Mai. But, that all ends now! The London songstress is back with a brand new visual for her newest single, “DFMU (Don’t F**k Me Up).” Released on Friday (Jan. 28), the moody new track follows after Mai’s “Not Another Love Song,” single released in October 2020. Having wiped her Instagram page completely clean to announce her newest single, it’s safe to say Ella’s new era is coming soon!

The Mustard-produced tune finds Ella opening her heart and letting her guard down. She sends a warning shot to her lover to truly handle her with care. Having dealt with heartache and pain, she’s fearful to love again. However, she wants to try it, despite the risk. The slow-burning record is insanely good. The Grammy-winning crooner reminds listeners of how great she is with her warm, soulful cadence and delivery.

Don’t f*ck me up, don’t let me down You know I wanna be around You tuggin’ war with my heart Didn’t think it’d ever be so hard Crazy I’m lettin’ down my guard Ella Mai – “DFMU”

The gloomy three-minute visual begins with a glossy Ella riding around with her love interest. The dim visual while very ghostlike is also pure simultaneously. As the video continues, Ella finds herself face-to-face with her lover as she sings. The visual furthers the story of a conflicted romance as the two sit in a car fully submerged in what appears to be the ocean. By the end of the Loris Russier-directed video, Ella frees herself from the car and swims back to the surface.

While it is unclear if “DFMU” will appear on the singer’s highly anticipated sophomore album, she did share about the making of the track. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily, Mai shared that it was actually hard.

“This song and this process were very very hard for me because it was like… my life in real-time,” Mai shared. “It was almost like a therapy session when I was in the session but I think that’s the best way. All of the people I grew up listening to were always very very honest and I’ve always just appreciated honesty… It’s the best way I think that people can relate to you also.”

The conversation continues with her elaborating on her music creating process, where she was when she created her debut album, getting out of your head, and her upcoming sophomore album. While the details are very minimal for the time being, Ella is here and she’s coming.

Watch the video for Ella Mai’s “DFMU” or stream the song below.