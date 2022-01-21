King Iso Drops New Album “Get Well Soon” With Features From Tech 9ne, Twista & More

Rising rapper King Iso builds on the success of his 2021 viral track “Hypocrite” with the release of a full-length project called Get Well Soon, via Strange Music.

Before the release of his new album, King Iso’s monthly listeners on Spotify exceeded 4.2 million. So far, tracks from the album have already ran up over 1.5 million YouTube views and 1 million total streams. “Hypocrite” set the stage with over 934K YouTube views followed by “Made Me Crazy” [feat. Tech N9ne & Snake Lucci] with 356K YouTube views and 407K Spotify streams.

The 18-track Get Well Soon threads together a harrowing, yet hypnotic journey through mental health without filter. After an emotional message from his son, King Iso bodies ominous keys with razor-sharp rapid-fire bars right out of the gate on “Get Well Soon” [feat. Linds]. Then, there’s “Big Farm A” [feat. X-Raided & C-Mob] where a guitar-laden beat withers under the weight of his intense rhymes as he takes aim at a corrupt pharmaceutical-industrial complex. “Self Destruct” [feat. Twista & Rittz] serves up a rap masterclass as King Iso’s fiery flows collide with cameos from Twista and Rittz. It reaches an emotional apex with “Help Yourself” where he leans into melodic refrain punctuated by raw pain.



Get Well Soon is available now on all streaming platforms. The full tracklist is as follows: