Cypress Hill Announces New Album “Back In Black”, Drops New Single

Legendary Los Angeles hip-hop group Cypress Hill has announced their forthcoming 10th studio album, tilted Black In Black, which will be produced entirely by Black Milk.

To celebrate the announcement, the group shares a new single “Bye Bye,” featuring Dizzy Wright. The new track comes on the heels of the announcement of the band’s extensive slate of touring for the year, including a leg of Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow 2022, as well as the announcement of a forthcoming documentary called Insane In The Brain: Cypress Hill, which will be released this spring.

“In Cypress Hill tradition, we always try to make a dark song,” Cypress Hill’s B Real says about “Bye Bye.” “It’s what we’ve been known for, especially on our first three albums. This song is a statement. In a roundabout way, we spoke to the politics of today. Being lulled into this dreamworld by the government. Trying to blind us from the separation that they created, to put us to sleep while they do whatever they want.”

“Bye Bye” follows the 2021 release of album highlights “Open Ya Mind” and “Champion Sound.” Back in Black is Cypress Hill’s first full length since 2018’s Elephants on Acid.

Black In Black is due out March 18th, with pre-orders available now. Listen to “Bye Bye” now at all streaming platforms. Tour dates are below.

3/18 – Kings Of The West – Rio Rancho, NM %

3/20 – Big Surf Water Park – Tempe, AZ

4/2 – Smoking Gun Casino – El Paso, TX

4/9 – North Carolina Azalea Fest 2022 – Wilmington, NC ^

4/19 – Red Rocks – Morrison, CO %

5/18 – Bryce Jordan Center – University Park, PA *

5/20 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY *

5/21 – Dunkin Donuts Center – Providence, RI *

5/22 – SNHU Arena – Manchester, NH *

5/24 – MVP Arena – Albany, NY *

5/26 – Bell Centre – Montreal, QC *

5/28 – Videotron Centre – Quebec, QC *

5/29 – Canadian Tire Centre – Ottawa, ON *

5/30 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON *

6/1 – Heritage Bank Center – Cincinnati, OH *

6/2 – Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI *

6/4 – Alpine Valley Music Theatre – East Troy, WI *

6/5 – TaxSlayer Center – Moline, IL *

6/7 – Azura Amphitheater – Bonner Springs, KS *

6/9 – The Broadmoor World Arena – Colorado Springs, CO *

6/11 – Ford Idaho Center – Nampa, ID *

6/13 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA *

6/14 – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – Ridgefield, WA *

6/17 – MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV *

6/18 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA *



% – w/ Ice Cube

^ – Festival date

* Knotfest Roadshow 2022