Marvel Studios continues to expand the MCU, as they deliver the first official trailer for an upcoming original series titled “Moon Knight”.

The fictional superhero character made its debut in comic books in 1975. Moon Knight will be portrayed by actor Oscar Isaac.

The series will also feature Ethan Hawke, as cult leader Arthur Harrow who first encourages Isaac’s character to embrace the superhero inside him.

Moon Knight debuts March 30th on Disney+.