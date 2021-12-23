The Unforgettable Outfits From Met Gala 2021

After more than a year of delay, the Met Gala red carpet finally returned. The event was initially scheduled to be held in May 2020 and ultimately took place in September 2021. The 2021 Met Gala is affectionately referred to as “the biggest evening in the fashion industry” and is a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event welcomes stars, young creatives, and industry models. Together will find out which celebrities had the best outfits for this glorious event.

1. Billie Eilish

The evolution of Billie Eilish's style is surprising. The once-green-haired pop star wore an Oscar de la Renta (Oscar de la Renta) dress with a stunning appearance-an ode to Marilyn Monroe. She co-hosted the fashion event with other Gen Z stars, Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman.

2. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X brought three sets of costumes to Met Gala, which appeared in front of the camera in a dramatic cloak, revealing the golden armor like Transformers underneath, and ended with a tight-fitting golden suit.

The performer wore a Versace golden suit and a luxurious velvet cape. He threw it away, revealing the reflective armor underneath. Then he unbuttoned it to show off his final look: a catsuit studded with crystals (like every pop star, at some point). Lil Nas X told reporters on the carpet that this appearance symbolized his “reborn” in the past year. Although robbing the show, the dress change is not an unprecedented move. The rapper’s look has been compared to Lady Gaga’s four-piece undress at the 2019 Met Gala.

3. Rihanna

Another Met Gala queen, Rihanna, appeared in Balenciaga in a large black dress and beanie from the brand’s latest fashion collection, paired with many Bulgari diamonds. Her golden dress, designed by Chinese fashion designer Guo Pei in 2015, is still the most popular in the event’s history. Rihanna had some of the best appearances at events in the past, and she still amazes us with glamorous outfits nowadays.

4. Kendall Jenner

Known for his fashion sense, the supermodel, Kendall Jenner, was one of the most dazzling stars of the Met Gala. She wore a Givenchy haute couture illusion tulle number, embroidered with crystal flowers and tassels. Matthew Williams’ design is completed with matching embroidered gloves, silk tulle corset, and beige leather sandals. This dress-decorated with crystals, a mermaid skirt, and jeweled neckline-was inspired by the brand’s most famous muse, Audrey Hepburn, and a dress she wore in “My Fair Lady”.

5. Justin and Hailey Bieber

The married couple chose timeless all-black evening wear, which is a surprise for Justin and Hailey, who usually prefer brightly colored streetwear and bold styles. Hailey wore a Saint Laurent black floor-length dress with a low neckline. At the same time, Justin designed the black suit of “la Maison Drew,” as he said (referring to his own streetwear brand Drew House). In order to complete the elegant and casual atmosphere, he wore a pair of sneakers and carried a smiling face-a symbol of Drew House handbag.

6. Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West wore an all-black, fetish-inspired costume with his face completely covered. The reality star is dressed in a costume designed by his ex-husband Kanye West, wrapped from head to toe. He collaborated with Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia to create this custom look.

7. Iman

It takes a lot to attract attention to the Met Gala red carpet, but Iman managed to do it with Harris Reid’s eye-catching appearance. The model wore an utterly hand-made petticoat and gold foil gown, a jacquard corset and flared pants and a unique hat created by Reed in collaboration with Vivienne Lake. The stylist described this moment as their “biggest dream so far has come true.”

8. Zoe Kravitz

Zoë appeared at the annual ball, wearing a completely transparent Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown, full of crystal-covered hollow design, creating a metal mesh look. The only thing she wore under the skirt was a matching, sparkling thong. She used a lovely bun, dangling earrings, eye-catching red nails, and lace-up high heels to complement this outfit. In a word, it’s impressive.

9. Normani

Normani had a perfect appearance wearing a Valentino haute couture dress at the Met Gala in 2021. This dress is characterized by a vast skirt, a dramatic skirt belt, and enormous sleeves, all of which are for big, headache-inducing fashion, and this is the whole point of this event.

10. Kaia Gerber

Another star who pays homage to the old charm of Hollywood is Kaia Gerber. She wears a strapless black evening dress designed by Oscar de la Renta. She looks timeless and beautiful. Kaia Gerber proved that she knows how to determine the fashion reference-the dress was inspired by Bianca Jagger’s 1981 Met party look, initially created by Dior.

Gerber emanated pure refinement and collaborated with Oscar de la Renta to recreate a strapless black dress with floral details on the neckline. To complete the styling, she combed her hair into Jagger-like waves, separated to one side. This was provided by the hairstylist Guido Palau, who was responsible for some of the model’s most eye-catching hairstyle modifications.

11. Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid wore a Prada white dress on the 2021 Met Gala and walked on the theme “In America: The Lexicon of Fashion.” The model looks noble in a monochrome dress. The 26-year-old model wore a white corset with a thigh-high slit on the back and a black corset inside. To match the skirt, she chose black leather gloves. Hadid used a diamond necklace, stud earrings, and silver embellished slingback heels to add color to her look.

Last words

Although we are not sure that everyone understands the theme of the event (“In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”), we are confident that many celebrities understand the whole mission, that is, come, kill, and give us something to remember.