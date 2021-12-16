Beth Mowins Becomes First Female Play by Play Announcer for the NBA Regular Season on ESPN

On December 3rd, Beth Mowins made history when she became the first female play-by-play announcer to call a regular-season NBA game on ESPN. That Friday, her task was to call the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers, right along with her fellow commentator Jeff Van Gundy and Cassidy Hubbarth, a sideline reporter.

Beth Mowins has an impressive track record of being the first at something in line with her latest accomplishment. In 2017, she became the first female NFL game announcer in 30 years. In 2021, she had the privilege to call a Chicago Cubs game. Without a doubt, her latest breakthrough is an important milestone for the NBA, much like it is for women worldwide.

To commemorate her achievement, Mowins received a custom team jersey from the Atlanta Hawks that was given to her by coach Nate McMillan before the start of the game. Her professional career had its early beginnings in 1989 when she finished her BA studies and graduated from Lafayette College. Later on, she continued her education at Syracuse University, where she earned her MA degree.

In 1991, Mowins became WXHC-FM Radio’s news and sports director, the first job she took up in her field of choice. In 1994, she joined ESPN to cover college sports such as volleyball, football, and basketball, providing the lead coverage for the network’s softball events. Fast forward to 2011; this was the year when she became an integral part of ESPN’s tertiary broadcast team, providing live commentary for FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Following up in 2015, she lent her voice, right along with astute mid-game observations, to the Oakland Raiders during their pre-season games. 2017 was another important year in her career – this is when she became the second female play-by-play NBA regular season announcer, right behind Gayle Sierens. She also called a regular-season game a clash between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns during the same year.

Stretching beyond NBA, 2017 also happens to be the year when she proudly claimed the title of becoming the first-ever female to call a national NFL broadcast featuring Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, right alongside Rex Ryan, a fellow commentator. 2021 marks the year of her latest achievement, solidifying her name as one of the most iconic sports announcers and an industry veteran.

“I had a dream that I always wanted to do this,” Beth Mowins commented her historic night. “As a little girl, I surrounded myself with positive people that were going to help me on my journey.” She thanked the teams for welcoming her with open arms on her official Twitter profile, calling ESPN “a pleasure to work with.”

Bill Hofheimer, senior communications director at ESPN, congratulated Mowins for “making history tonight as the first female play-by-play voice on an ESPN NBA game” on his official Twitter handle. “A former point guard, Beth captained the LafayetteWBB team, was 3X all-conference, a 1,000-point scorer, and is still the school’s all-time career assists leader,” he added.

Both Tweets quoted above were published on December the 4th, 2021, as a follow-up to the intense match between the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers.