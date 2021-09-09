Introducing Suntory ALL-FREE: Alcohol-Free Beer-Alternative With No Sugar

Suntory ALL-FREE

Suntory, a renowned Japanese distiller and brewer, has announced the launch of its new alcohol-free beer-alternative called ALL-FREE.

For more than 50 years, Suntory has been brewing authentic beer in a world-class Tokyo- Musashino brewery, the heart of Suntory’s brewing legacy since its opening in 1963. By combining modern technology with decades of brewing experience, the brand has created a beverage with zero calories and 0.00% alcohol.

“The concept of ALL-FREE was born from the deep desire to bring joy to consumers and change the perception that an active lifestyle and a delicious beer were incompatible,” says Yuichi Kato, the head of product development of ALL-FREE at Suntory Beer Ltd. “We pride ourselves on innovation and we explored more than 400 formulas before finding the perfect recipe for ALL- FREE. With the ideal balance between a refreshing aroma and crisp, light, satisfying flavor, we are so proud to introduce Japan’s favorite beer-alternative to the U.S. market and give American consumers a beer-like experience with zero calories and 0.00% alcohol.”

ALL-FREE uses select ingredients and zero artificial flavors or sweeteners to create a guilt-free beverage that delivers on taste without shortcomings. Like traditional beer, Suntory uses only the two-row barley malt which contributes to the rich flavor of ALL-FREE, while the aroma hops give it its bitterness and signature sophisticated bouquet. It is also made with 100% Tennensui water—Quality, natural mineral water blessed from the Japanese forests. The recipe enables the removal of the fermentation process entirely and delivers a specialty beer-like beverage with zero calories and 0.00% alcohol.

Suntory ALL-FREE is now available in the U.S. at select retailers like Total Wine & More, BevMo! stores in California and Arizona and select Ralphs stores in the greater LA area. You can also order it on Amazon.com.

