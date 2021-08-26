Marvel Drops Teaser Trailer For “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

The MCU gets flipped upside down, as Marvel Studios delivers a first teaser trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits movie theaters December 17.